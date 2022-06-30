BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Insider Mattias Eriksson Sells 12,391 Shares

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) insider Mattias Eriksson sold 12,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $68,770.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,029.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:BB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,151,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,788,723. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in BlackBerry by 79,583.3% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 36.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.