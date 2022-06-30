BitTube Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $230.00 (TUBE)

BitTube (TUBE) traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. BitTube has a total market cap of $458,836.82 and approximately $230.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.16 or 0.00578508 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 61.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000110 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001200 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitTube

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 347,465,399 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

