BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Hits Market Capitalization of $624.10 Million

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 29th. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $624.10 million and approximately $10,553.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000322 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007220 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004611 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012199 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005591 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

