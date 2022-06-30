Bitcoin 2 Market Cap Achieves $7.27 Million (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 30th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00002116 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a market capitalization of $7.27 million and approximately $166.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

