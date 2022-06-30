BitBall (BTB) Hits Market Cap of $771,104.67

BitBall (BTB) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. BitBall has a market cap of $771,104.67 and $76,754.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 2% against the dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,037.56 or 0.99903688 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00037075 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00023173 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.