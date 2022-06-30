Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Down 2.7%

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 983,290 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,346,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Bit Digital from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $115.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 5.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.49.

Bit Digital ( NASDAQ:BTBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. Bit Digital had a negative net margin of 67.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bit Digital, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Bit Digital by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Bit Digital by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 260,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 53,557 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Bit Digital by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 301,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 69,065 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Bit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,507,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Bit Digital by 394.3% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 83,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 66,997 shares during the period.

About Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.