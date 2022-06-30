Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Acquired by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Big Lots worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 15.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,893 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 166.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 43,439 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 14.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,495,000 after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 4.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Big Lots alerts:

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 3,500 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $121,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,841 shares in the company, valued at $899,783.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $147,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.42. 16,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,249. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $66.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $619.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.49). Big Lots had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Several research firms recently commented on BIG. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Big Lots to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Big Lots from $31.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Big Lots in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

About Big Lots (Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.