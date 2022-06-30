Biffa (LON:BIFF) Shares Down 1.5%

Biffa plc (LON:BIFF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 392 ($4.81) and last traded at GBX 392.40 ($4.81). Approximately 783,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 819,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 398.40 ($4.89).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.70) price objective on shares of Biffa in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. The company has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 349.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 340.95.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste, and production of energy. The company offers general waste collection, dry mixed recycling, food waste collection, single stream recycling, hazardous waste collection and treatment, unplanned waste removal, skip hire, asbestos waste disposal, and bin cleaning services for businesses in sectors, including the construction, facilities management, hospitality and events, logistics waste solutions, manufacturing and production, public, retail waste management, and utilities.

