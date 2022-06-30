Bidstack Group (LON:BIDS) Trading Down 1.7%

Bidstack Group Plc (LON:BIDS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.85 ($0.03). 1,691,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 11,529,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).

The firm has a market cap of £26.55 million and a PE ratio of -2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.50.

Get Bidstack Group alerts:

About Bidstack Group (LON:BIDS)

Bidstack Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology company in the United Kingdom. It provides dynamic, targeted, and automated native in-game advertising for the global video games industry across multiple platforms, including mobile, PC, and console. The company also offers content security and assurance services to cross platform advertisers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bidstack Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bidstack Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.