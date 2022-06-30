B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Purchased by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned 0.06% of B&G Foods worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BGS traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.84. 6,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,929. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.85.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $532.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.02 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.88%.

Several analysts have commented on BGS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded B&G Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

B&G Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.