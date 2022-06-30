Beyond Finance Price Reaches $1.59 (BYN)

Beyond Finance (BYN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00178680 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.9% against the dollar and now trades at $321.25 or 0.01602796 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00081995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00014704 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

