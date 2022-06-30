Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.49), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share.
NASDAQ XAIR opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $186.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of -0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01. Beyond Air has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $16.41.
In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey bought 20,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 567,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,806,737.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
XAIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Beyond Air from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
About Beyond Air
Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.
