Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.49), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

NASDAQ XAIR opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $186.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of -0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01. Beyond Air has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $16.41.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey bought 20,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 567,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,806,737.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Beyond Air by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 14,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Beyond Air by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Air by 123.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 83,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Beyond Air by 106.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 45,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 13,407 shares during the period. 21.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XAIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Beyond Air from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

