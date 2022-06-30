Bernzott Capital Advisors Trims Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bernzott Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $100.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.57 and a 200 day moving average of $100.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.51%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

