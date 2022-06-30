Bernzott Capital Advisors Sells 377 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lowered its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBH. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

ZBH opened at $106.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.22 and a 52-week high of $165.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.20. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

