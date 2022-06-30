Bernzott Capital Advisors Purchases 434,330 Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,255,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 434,330 shares during the quarter. Quotient Technology accounts for 1.9% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $20,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engaged Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 929.3% in the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 6,107,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,315,000 after buying an additional 5,513,836 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $13,260,000. Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $5,981,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,662,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,495,000 after purchasing an additional 565,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 2,588.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 459,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 442,197 shares during the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QUOT opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $11.55.

Quotient Technology ( NYSE:QUOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.46 million during the quarter. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a negative return on equity of 25.61%. On average, analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 25,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 335,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,240.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QUOT. StockNews.com lowered Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Quotient Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

