Bernzott Capital Advisors Purchases 113,070 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 979,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,070 shares during the quarter. SP Plus accounts for about 2.8% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned about 4.21% of SP Plus worth $30,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,737,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,041,000 after purchasing an additional 111,846 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,457,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,131,000 after acquiring an additional 87,709 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 572,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,566,000 after acquiring an additional 78,623 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 289,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 33,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

SP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SP Plus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

SP Plus stock opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $700.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.32. SP Plus Co. has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.64 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 3.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

