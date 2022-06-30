Bernzott Capital Advisors Has $56.63 Million Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lessened its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,447,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini accounts for about 5.2% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $56,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 419,971 shares in the company, valued at $14,363,008.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WSC opened at $32.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.90.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $508.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.67 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays raised WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

