Bernzott Capital Advisors Has $40.44 Million Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Bernzott Capital Advisors reduced its stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 886,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the period. Terminix Global accounts for about 3.7% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Terminix Global were worth $40,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,182,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,384,000 after purchasing an additional 820,829 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,250,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,253,000 after purchasing an additional 107,219 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,265,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,718,000 after purchasing an additional 805,272 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,417,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,355,000 after purchasing an additional 283,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Terminix Global during the fourth quarter valued at $93,165,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

TMX opened at $40.91 on Thursday. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $53.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Terminix Global ( NYSE:TMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terminix Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Terminix Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.