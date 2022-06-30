Bernzott Capital Advisors Grows Stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,024,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period. James River Group makes up 2.3% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned about 2.74% of James River Group worth $25,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in James River Group by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of James River Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 0.39. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average of $25.21.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $201.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.40 million. Analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on James River Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley reduced their target price on James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, James River Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

