BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Trading Down 4.5% Following Insider Selling

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.5% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $163.62 and last traded at $163.62. Approximately 2,683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 308,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.27.

Specifically, insider Lai Wang sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $93,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total value of $1,105,253.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,170 shares of company stock worth $2,182,631 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BGNE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink lowered BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.33.

The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.44.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.52) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.41 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 218.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,055,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,378,000 after buying an additional 711,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 77.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,169,000 after buying an additional 180,470 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 67.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 383,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,388,000 after buying an additional 154,335 shares in the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 266.3% during the first quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 194,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,098,000 after buying an additional 141,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 1,140,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,185,000 after buying an additional 141,133 shares in the last quarter.

About BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

