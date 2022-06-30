Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 85.6% from the May 31st total of 123,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BDRFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €76.00 ($80.85) to €81.00 ($86.17) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €105.00 ($111.70) to €107.00 ($113.83) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($117.02) to €106.00 ($112.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

OTCMKTS:BDRFY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.52. The company had a trading volume of 293,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,514. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.1001 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

