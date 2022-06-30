Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Short Interest Down 82.6% in June

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,300 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the May 31st total of 3,229,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.9 days.
Becle stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.18. 54,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,738. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35. Becle has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.77.
About Becle
