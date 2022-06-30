Beat Kahli Buys 5,000 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $46,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,590,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,365,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VOXX International alerts:

On Thursday, June 23rd, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $44,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.23 per share, for a total transaction of $41,150.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $41,950.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $43,650.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Beat Kahli bought 20,606 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $184,629.76.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Beat Kahli bought 6,783 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $61,793.13.

On Monday, June 6th, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.42 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Beat Kahli purchased 9,999 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,391.76.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $83,600.00.

Shares of VOXX stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54. VOXX International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $163.88 million during the quarter.

VOXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on VOXX International to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VOXX International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 2,326,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,195,000 after purchasing an additional 303,411 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its stake in VOXX International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 2,023,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after acquiring an additional 69,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in VOXX International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 73,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VOXX International by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 28,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in VOXX International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 191,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

About VOXX International (Get Rating)

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.