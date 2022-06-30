Beacon Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $53,234.00 (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 30th. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000898 BTC on major exchanges. Beacon has a market capitalization of $305,823.19 and $53,234.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00140542 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00009749 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000248 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000210 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

