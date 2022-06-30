BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $160.20

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 160.20 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 160.60 ($1.97), with a volume of 320102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 161.40 ($1.98).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 167.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 170.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Company Profile (LON:BBGI)

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in ‘availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

