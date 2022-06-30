Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.50

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.35 price target on Baylin Technologies and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

The stock has a market cap of C$36.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 523.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Baylin Technologies ( TSE:BYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$30.97 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL)

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell system antennas, and base station antennas (BSA) for original equipment manufacturer, DAS, BSA, and small cell markets.

