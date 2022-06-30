Bay Rivers Group Trims Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bay Rivers Group decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,628 shares during the period. Hernani LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,742,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,785,000 after purchasing an additional 944,931 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $190.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

