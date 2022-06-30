Bay Rivers Group Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bay Rivers Group reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for about 2.0% of Bay Rivers Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 30,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in Dominion Energy by 471.1% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 138,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,870,000 after acquiring an additional 114,143 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 15,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $79.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.33 and a 200 day moving average of $81.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

