Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 779 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.70. 78,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,430,861. The company has a market cap of $146.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

