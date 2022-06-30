Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 2,820 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Baxter Bros Inc. lessened its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Newmont by 21.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 2.7% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.16. 48,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,476,168. The company has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.78 and a 200 day moving average of $68.23. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is 167.94%.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,027,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,501,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,210,280. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

