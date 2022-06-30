Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 108 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR traded down $3.63 on Thursday, reaching $134.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,525. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.23 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.29 and its 200 day moving average is $165.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

About Marriott International (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.