Baxter Bros Inc. Raises Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,221 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 2.2% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $14,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 151.5% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 166 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE:AXP traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.31. The company had a trading volume of 17,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928,172. American Express has a 52 week low of $136.49 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Citigroup raised their target price on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.17.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.