Baxter Bros Inc. Lowers Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,263 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $565,217,000 after buying an additional 1,517,490 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $440,975,000 after buying an additional 1,063,447 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,188,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $256,742,000 after buying an additional 532,527 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $243,159,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,948,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,492,000 after buying an additional 169,874 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $16.79. 112,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,866,395. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.67%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,883.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,507. 12.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

