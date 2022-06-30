Baxter Bros Inc. Has $3.01 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Baxter Bros Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,020 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 9.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,435 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 36.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,135 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in FedEx by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 925 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.19.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $9.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $223.91. 25,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,115. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $302.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

