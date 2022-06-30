Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Receives $24.18 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.18.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

BLCO stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. Bausch + Lomb has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that cover the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

