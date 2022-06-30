Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Bought by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 71,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BBWI shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,093,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.58. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.02.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

