Barton Investment Management Sells 5,160 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Barton Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 3.8% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $30,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Tower by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,646,000 after acquiring an additional 953,582 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of American Tower by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,713,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,397,000 after acquiring an additional 563,327 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1,487.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 516,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,021,000 after acquiring an additional 483,781 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($313.83) to €284.00 ($302.13) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.27.

American Tower stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $254.08. The company had a trading volume of 19,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,474. The company has a market capitalization of $118.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.43 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.96%.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

