Barton Investment Management Sells 1,185 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Barton Investment Management reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,908 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.1% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.21. 271,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,103,237. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $144.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

