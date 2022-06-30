Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.97

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.97 and last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 13640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 710 ($8.71) to GBX 650 ($7.97) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 862 ($10.58) to GBX 834 ($10.23) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $754.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average is $15.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2569 per share. This represents a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th.

Barratt Developments Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

