Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0634 per share by the bank on Monday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKNIY opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $6.54.

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $523.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.45 million. Bankinter had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 57.49%. Analysts predict that Bankinter will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BKNIY shares. Barclays raised Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.85) to €6.10 ($6.49) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.27.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

