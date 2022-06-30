Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Rating) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. 807 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bank of Queensland from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Bank of Queensland alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $0.2874 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.66%.

About Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY)

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Queensland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Queensland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.