Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $75.07

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$75.07 and last traded at C$75.17, with a volume of 360000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$76.98.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. CSFB increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Fundamental Research lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$84.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$89.81.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$90.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$81.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$87.58.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.78 billion. Analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 4th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.95%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.