Bank of New Hampshire Trims Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $117.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.52. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

