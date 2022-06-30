Bank of New Hampshire Purchases 57 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $449,778,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 511,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,362,000 after acquiring an additional 252,747 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,862,000 after acquiring an additional 233,026 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28,346.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 128,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,876,000 after acquiring an additional 127,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $603,340,000 after acquiring an additional 99,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.04.

ORLY stock opened at $632.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $748.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $626.57 and its 200 day moving average is $661.07.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

