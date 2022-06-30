Bank of New Hampshire Purchases 206 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON opened at $173.20 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.41 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.70. The company has a market cap of $117.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.15.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

