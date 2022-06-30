Bank of New Hampshire Increases Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Bank of New Hampshire’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $182.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.33. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.77 and a fifty-two week high of $249.46.

