Bank of New Hampshire Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $271,422,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $26,468,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,903,000 after buying an additional 379,178 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Aflac by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,501,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,682,000 after purchasing an additional 369,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,145,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.30.

NYSE:AFL opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.43 and its 200-day moving average is $60.54. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

Aflac Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.