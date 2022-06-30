Bank of New Hampshire Has $1.50 Million Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,577 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $871,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,613 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,922 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,385,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,185 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

