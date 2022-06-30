Bank of New Hampshire Grows Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $100.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.57 and a 200 day moving average of $100.28.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

