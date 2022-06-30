Bank of New Hampshire Cuts Position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the period. iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Bank of New Hampshire’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $8,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GVI. Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,095,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000.

Shares of GVI stock opened at $105.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.87 and its 200-day moving average is $109.20.

